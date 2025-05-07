Occupants attacked Uman and surrounding villages with drones: the building of an educational institution was damaged

The Russian army attacked Uman and surrounding villages with strike drones. According to the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, Ihor Taburets, the strikes damaged the building of an educational institution and shattered windows in a residential building, reports UNN.

In the evening, the Russian Federation again sent strike drones to the region. Uman and surrounding villages were under attack. Our air defense forces worked on the enemy's air targets - said Taburets.

According to the head of the RMA, infrastructure was damaged as a result of Russian aggression. In particular, the building of an educational institution was damaged. Windows were broken in a residential building. In this case, there have been no requests to doctors so far.

At the same time, a man was wounded by UAV fragments in Dmytrushky. He was taken to the hospital. The territory is being inspected - Taburets summarized.

