Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 5126 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 17070 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
03:37 PM • 29372 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 46016 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 41477 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 48084 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 43518 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40637 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 96027 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100209 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Occupants attacked Uman and surrounding villages with drones: the building of an educational institution was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

Russian drones attacked Uman and surrounding villages, damaging an educational institution and a residential building. A man was injured by fragments of a UAV in Dmytrushky.

Occupants attacked Uman and surrounding villages with drones: the building of an educational institution was damaged

The Russian army attacked Uman and surrounding villages with strike drones. According to the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, Ihor Taburets, the strikes damaged the building of an educational institution and shattered windows in a residential building, reports UNN.

In the evening, the Russian Federation again sent strike drones to the region. Uman and surrounding villages were under attack. Our air defense forces worked on the enemy's air targets

- said Taburets.

According to the head of the RMA, infrastructure was damaged as a result of Russian aggression. In particular, the building of an educational institution was damaged. Windows were broken in a residential building. In this case, there have been no requests to doctors so far.

At the same time, a man was wounded by UAV fragments in Dmytrushky. He was taken to the hospital. The territory is being inspected

- Taburets summarized.

In Cherkasy, Russians attacked with a drone: there is damage and a seriously wounded person06.05.25, 12:38 • 6588 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Cherkassy
Uman
Brent
$61.12
Bitcoin
$96,193.60
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$34.53
Золото
$3,379.74
Ethereum
$1,796.89