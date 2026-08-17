Russia attacked mine in Dnipropetrovsk region; one person killed and another injured

Russia attacked an industrial enterprise in the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region; one person was killed and another injured, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said on social media on Monday, UNN reports.

One person was killed and another injured. The enemy struck the Bohdanivka community in the Pavlohrad district. A fire broke out. An industrial enterprise was damaged - Hanzha wrote.

According to him, a 52-year-old man was killed, and a 47-year-old man was injured. Doctors are providing the injured man with the necessary assistance.

DTEK stated that "the enemy attacked a DTEK mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region: an employee was killed."

"On August 17, Russian drones launched a massive attack on the territory of one of DTEK's mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Unfortunately, our colleague was killed in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Another employee was injured. Medics provided him with the necessary assistance. The attack caused significant damage to the enterprise's infrastructure," DTEK said.

106 of 128 drones launched by Russia at Ukraine neutralized overnight