The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration clarified that the Russians struck one of the educational institutions with a "Shahed" drone.

On the night of October 18, Russia attacked one of Zaporizhzhia's educational institutions with drones. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in a three-story building. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

At midnight, the enemy struck one of the educational institutions with a "Shahed" drone. - Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a three-story building caught fire.

There were no casualties.

"Emergency services have already extinguished the fire," added the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Recall

the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of October 18, causing a fire in an administrative building.

