Russia announces a 95-for-95 exchange of prisoners with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Defense Ministry announced a 95-for-95 exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia. The exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the exchange of prisoners of war in the format of 95 for 95, UNN reports.
"On October 18, as a result of the negotiation process... 95 Russian servicemen were returned. In return, 95 prisoners of war were handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement said.
Add
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation efforts.
Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed the information about the exchange.
Ukraine returns 501 fallen soldiers18.10.24, 15:27 • 28230 views