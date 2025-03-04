Russia announced the absence of a date for new negotiations with the USA.
Kyiv • UNN
The assistant to the President of Russia reported that there is currently no specific date for new Russian-American negotiations. The United States has also not proposed a candidate for the special representative on Ukraine.
Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov stated that there is currently no clear date for new Russian-American negotiations, reports UNN citing TASS.
So far, there is no clear date for new Russian-American negotiations
Moreover, according to him, the USA has not yet proposed a candidate for its special representative on Ukraine.
Additionally
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the achievement of four agreements with Russia. Among them - the restoration of diplomatic missions and the creation of a team for negotiations on Ukraine.
