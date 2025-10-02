$41.220.08
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 3760 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 14799 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 24038 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 26100 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 24799 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 40982 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20388 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 21396 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 38070 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 56194 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Russia announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine in a 185-for-185 format

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, under which 185 Russian servicemen returned in exchange for 185 Ukrainian prisoners of war. 20 civilians were also returned.

Russia announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine in a 185-for-185 format

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine in the 185 for 185 format, UNN reports.

In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on July 23 in Istanbul, 185 Russian troops were returned... In return, 185 prisoners of war from the armed forces were handed over 

- the message says.

In addition, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, "twenty civilians were returned."

Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on the information about the exchange.

Umerov: prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine continues, but key negotiations will take place after meetings in Washington19.09.25, 13:47 • 3362 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Istanbul
Ukraine