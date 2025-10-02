Russia announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine in a 185-for-185 format

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine in the 185 for 185 format, UNN reports.

In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on July 23 in Istanbul, 185 Russian troops were returned... In return, 185 prisoners of war from the armed forces were handed over - the message says.

In addition, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, "twenty civilians were returned."

Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on the information about the exchange.

Umerov: prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine continues, but key negotiations will take place after meetings in Washington