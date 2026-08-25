Russia and Ukraine must return to negotiations, Washington is ready to facilitate — U.S. ambassador to the U.N

Russia and Ukraine must return to the negotiating table, and the United States will play any constructive role it can to facilitate negotiations, said U.S. Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dan Negrea at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on August 24 , also calling on "both sides to cease any strikes targeting civilian vessels or putting them at risk of damage," UNN reports.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the people of Ukraine on celebrating the 35th anniversary of Independence. The United States remains committed to Ukraine's future as a sovereign and prosperous state," the ambassador said.

"We join President Trump in continuing to call for an immediate ceasefire and good-faith negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and restore peace and stability to both countries," he added.

The U.S. ambassador noted that "the death toll continues to rise, strike after strike. We call on both sides to cease any strikes targeting civilian vessels or putting them at risk of damage."

"It is senseless to continue shedding the blood of innocent civilians when there is no military solution to this war. Russia and Ukraine must return to the negotiating table," Negrea said.

The United States will play any constructive role it can to facilitate negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv to achieve this outcome