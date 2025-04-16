russia allocates 5 billion rubles to the agricultural sector of Donetsk region to steal Ukrainian grain - CNS

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16819 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 72586 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39348 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44668 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51771 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93578 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85508 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35452 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60585 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109460 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 72586 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 92191 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93578 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85508 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184917 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54197 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29901 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30890 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32140 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34396 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

russia allocates 5 billion rubles to the agricultural sector of Donetsk region to steal Ukrainian grain - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2924 views

Under the guise of supporting farmers, the occupiers are building logistics and updating warehouses for the export of Ukrainian grain to the russian federation. The CNS called on citizens in TOT to record the facts of grain exports.

russia allocates 5 billion rubles to the agricultural sector of Donetsk region to steal Ukrainian grain - CNS

Russia has announced the allocation of 5 billion rubles for the "development" of the agricultural sector in the occupied part of Donetsk region. In reality, it is a matter of large-scale state looting. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that under the guise of "supporting farmers", the occupiers are building new logistics routes, renovating warehouses and buying equipment - not for farmers, but for the rapid export of Ukrainian grain to Russia.

Sanctions are stifling the Russian economy - so there is only one thing left: to steal

- summarize in the CNS.

They also called on citizens in the temporarily occupied territories to record the facts of grain removal, movement of equipment and "redistribution" of the harvest.

Recall

In Mariupol, Russian occupiers are planning to increase the capacity of the local port for the export of grain and metal stolen in Ukraine. According to the Mariupol City Council, the Russians hope to export about 12 million tons of metal, coal and grain per year.

Occupants stimulate the birth rate in the TOT to strengthen claims to the territory - ISW15.04.25, 03:13 • 2260 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Agronomy news
Donetsk
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77