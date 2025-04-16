Russia has announced the allocation of 5 billion rubles for the "development" of the agricultural sector in the occupied part of Donetsk region. In reality, it is a matter of large-scale state looting. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

It is noted that under the guise of "supporting farmers", the occupiers are building new logistics routes, renovating warehouses and buying equipment - not for farmers, but for the rapid export of Ukrainian grain to Russia.

Sanctions are stifling the Russian economy - so there is only one thing left: to steal - summarize in the CNS.

They also called on citizens in the temporarily occupied territories to record the facts of grain removal, movement of equipment and "redistribution" of the harvest.

In Mariupol, Russian occupiers are planning to increase the capacity of the local port for the export of grain and metal stolen in Ukraine. According to the Mariupol City Council, the Russians hope to export about 12 million tons of metal, coal and grain per year.

