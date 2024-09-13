Russia accuses six British embassy employees of espionage
Kyiv • UNN
The FSB revokes the accreditation of 6 employees of the British Embassy, accusing them of intelligence activities. Russia accuses London of coordinating the escalation of the international military and political situation.
Six diplomats from the United Kingdom who worked in Russia have been stripped of their accreditation because their actions showed signs of "intelligence and subversion," Russian media reports, citing the FSB, DW reports, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the FSB intends to insist on the early termination of the missions of British diplomats engaged in such work.
In addition, the FSB accused Britain of "escalating the international military and political situation" in order to "inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.
Recall
The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions on Russian and Iranian individuals and organizations over the supply of ballistic missiles. The restrictions include asset freezes and travel bans for key individuals and companies.