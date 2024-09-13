Russia accuses six British embassy employees of espionage

Six diplomats from the United Kingdom who worked in Russia have been stripped of their accreditation because their actions showed signs of "intelligence and subversion," Russian media reports, citing the FSB, DW reports, UNN reports.

It is noted that the FSB intends to insist on the early termination of the missions of British diplomats engaged in such work.

In addition, the FSB accused Britain of "escalating the international military and political situation" in order to "inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions on Russian and Iranian individuals and organizations over the supply of ballistic missiles. The restrictions include asset freezes and travel bans for key individuals and companies.