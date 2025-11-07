"Rumble" in Bashkortostan: reconnaissance drones hit one of Russia's key petrochemical plants
On November 6, 2025, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan. A fire broke out in the agidol production workshop at the enterprise, which manufactures products for the Russian army.
The HUR drones hit one of the aggressor's key petrochemical plants in Bashkortostan, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.
On November 6, 2025, masters of long-range drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully attacked the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant (SNHZ), located in Bashkortostan, Russia - this is one of the key enterprises of the petrochemical industry of the aggressor state.
The intelligence noted that the plant produces products for the needs of the Russian occupation army and the military-industrial complex, including ionol, aviation gasoline, and synthetic polymers.
As a result of the strike on the enemy's petrochemical enterprise, a fire broke out on the territory of the agidol production workshop - an additive to aviation fuel.
Recall
On October 7, 2025, a track explosion occurred in the Leningrad region, which led to the derailment of a locomotive and wagons of a train with military cargo. This paralyzed train traffic between St. Petersburg and Pskov and reduced Russia's logistical capabilities.