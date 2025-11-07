ukenru
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 13895 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 18504 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 17837 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 12091 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 14123 views
The Guardian

"Rumble" in Bashkortostan: reconnaissance drones hit one of Russia's key petrochemical plants

Kyiv • UNN

On November 6, 2025, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan. A fire broke out in the agidol production workshop at the enterprise, which manufactures products for the Russian army.

"Rumble" in Bashkortostan: reconnaissance drones hit one of Russia's key petrochemical plants

The HUR drones hit one of the aggressor's key petrochemical plants in Bashkortostan, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

On November 6, 2025, masters of long-range drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully attacked the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant (SNHZ), located in Bashkortostan, Russia - this is one of the key enterprises of the petrochemical industry of the aggressor state.

The intelligence noted that the plant produces products for the needs of the Russian occupation army and the military-industrial complex, including ionol, aviation gasoline, and synthetic polymers.

As a result of the strike on the enemy's petrochemical enterprise, a fire broke out on the territory of the agidol production workshop - an additive to aviation fuel.

On October 7, 2025, a track explosion occurred in the Leningrad region, which led to the derailment of a locomotive and wagons of a train with military cargo. This paralyzed train traffic between St. Petersburg and Pskov and reduced Russia's logistical capabilities.

Antonina Tumanova

