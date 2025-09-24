General Staff confirmed hits on an oil refinery in Bashkortostan, two oil pumping stations, a drone production facility, and the Astrakhan GPP

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of important facilities in the aggressor country - to the territory of the Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat oil refinery in Bashkortostan, to facilities in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation - fire engulfed the Kuzmichi-1 oil pumping station, the Zenzevatka oil pumping station was also hit, as well as the UAV production in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, as on September 22, the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, writes UNN.

Measures to weaken Russia's military-economic potential continue. In order to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army and complicate the supply of fuel to the occupation units, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the territory of the Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat oil refinery in Bashkortostan on the night of September 24. According to preliminary information, the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil refining unit was hit. The plant is still on fire. - reported the General Staff.

SBU drones hit petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan for second time this week - source

As indicated, this enterprise processed up to 10 million tons of oil per year and is a key producer of liquid rocket fuel in Russia.

The Defense Forces also struck important facilities in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, which are involved in supplying the occupation army. Thus, fire engulfed the Kuzmichi-1 oil pumping station, which is part of the transport system for crude oil to the southern regions of the Russian Federation. In addition, the Zenzevatka oil pumping station, which ensures the transportation of oil through the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk main oil pipeline, was hit. - stated the General Staff.

In addition, last night, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in order to disrupt the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and reduce the combat capabilities of the enemy, struck the UAV production in Valuyki, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. A hit and fire were recorded. - the General Staff reported.

The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.

The successful implementation of one of the previous missions has been confirmed. Thus, on September 22, long-range assets of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant (Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation). Production areas were damaged, which led to the shutdown of part of the production process. - reported the General Staff.

This gas processing plant, as indicated, is one of the world's largest gas chemical complexes and the main producer of sulfur for explosives in Russia, providing up to 66% of Russian production. The annual volume of petroleum product processing at the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant is up to 3.2 million tons per year.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders in order to force the occupiers to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.