Rubio does not rule out the possibility of a conversation with Zelensky during his visit to Saudi Arabia
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that a conversation with Zelensky is not scheduled for March 11 in Jeddah. However, he did not rule out the possibility of an informal conversation with the President of Ukraine outside of official meetings.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not rule out the possibility of talking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and noted that this is not part of the meetings on March 11. He said this to reporters on the way to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, reports UNN.
Details
"I don't know. I mean, he is meeting with the crown prince here, but I don't think he will be part of our meetings. Our meetings are taking place with the delegation they sent – their national security advisor, the defense minister, and the foreign minister – as far as I understand," Rubio said in response to a question about whether he expects to talk with Zelensky while at the meeting.
When asked if the parties could talk informally, outside of the meeting, the U.S. Secretary of State indicated: "Potentially." "As I said, he will likely have direct contacts with the president, but that is possible. But that is not part of our meetings tomorrow (March 11 - ed.). He has chosen his team, and that’s who will be there," Rubio noted.
The statements were made ahead of the meeting between the U.S. delegation and the Ukrainian delegation on March 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Supplement
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there will be four representatives from Ukraine in the negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian team will consist of Andriy Yermak, Andriy Sibiga, Rustem Umerov, and Pavlo Palisa.
According to the President, there will be a clear readiness for constructive dialogue from the Ukrainian side, and "we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps."
The US delegation will be headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Before the negotiations, Rubio stated that during the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, America wants to hear from Ukraine what concessions it can make for the sake of peace.