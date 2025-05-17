U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following a meeting in Turkey. This was reported by the press service of the foreign policy department of the aggressor country, reports UNN.

Details

Rubio welcomed the agreements on the exchange of prisoners according to the "1000 for 1000" formula and the preparation by each side of its vision of the conditions necessary for a ceasefire. He also stressed Washington's readiness to continue to play the role of peacemaker.

At the same time, Lavrov noted the positive role of the United States. He stated that this contributed to the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly "accepted Putin's proposal to resume the Istanbul negotiations."

Recall

A meeting between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may take place, but on the condition that the parties reach "certain agreements."

At the same time, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff canceled a visit to Russia due to Putin's refusal to consider a peace plan with 22 points, developed jointly by Ukraine, the United States and Europe.