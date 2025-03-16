Rubio and Lavrov discussed the issue of future bilateral contacts and the results of recent negotiations in Saudi Arabia
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed the resumption of communication between the US and the aggressor. In addition, Washington drew attention to security in the Red Sea and Houthi attacks on US ships. Rubio stressed the decisive response to threats.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This is reported by the US State Department, according to UNN.
The parties discussed security issues in the Red Sea, including attacks carried out by Iranian-backed Houthis on American military and commercial vessels.
Rubio stressed that Washington has no intention of tolerating further attacks on its facilities in the region and will respond decisively to any threats. US military operations are aimed at deterring further escalation and ensuring the safety of international shipping.
In addition, the diplomats touched upon the issue of future bilateral contacts and discussed the results of recent negotiations in Saudi Arabia. During the conversation, the parties expressed their readiness to continue the dialogue on stabilizing international security and maintaining channels of communication between Washington and Moscow.
