Rubio accused the Biden administration of freezing negotiations with Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Secretary of State Rubio stated that the previous US administration irresponsibly froze negotiations with Russia. He insists on restoring a minimum level of communication.
The previous US administration, led by President Joe Biden, acted irresponsibly by freezing negotiations with Russia for three years. This statement was made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a hearing in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, UNN reports.
Details
Rubio also stressed that the lack of communication between the two largest nuclear powers is unacceptable, and despite the situation in Ukraine, there should be at least a minimum level of communication between Washington and Moscow.
He also clarified that the resumption of dialogue does not mean allied relations.
Supplement
US President Donald Trump believes that new US sanctions may force Russia to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine.
If you start threatening sanctions, the Russians will stop talking. And there is value in us being able to talk to them and encourage them to sit down at the negotiating table.
Rubio said that Russia is preparing a list of conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which will pave the way for broader negotiations. The US is not stopping arms supplies.