Rosarmiya attacked Kharkiv region with bombs
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force reports that Russians have launched guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region.
Details
Launch of guided aerial bombs by tactical aviation in Kharkiv region
