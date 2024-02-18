The enemy attacked Kharkiv region more than 50 times with bombs, rockets and artillery: one killed and seven wounded

Russian troops fired more than 50 times at the border areas of Kharkiv region yesterday using various types of weapons. One person was killed and 5 others were wounded as a result of a hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Kupyansk. Also, two people were injured as a result of enemy shelling of Senkove village. This was reported on Sunday by the head of the JFO Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

The enemy intensively used anti-aircraft guns, S-300 missiles, and artillery. Only civilian infrastructure was destroyed. During the day, the enemy launched more than 50 attacks on the border areas using various types of weapons - wrote Sinegubov on social media.

According to him, at 12:30 a.m., six self-propelled artillery systems shelled Chorne village in Kupiansk district. After that, artillery was used for a long time. A lyceum building and more than 20 private houses were destroyed.

Also at 13.00, the occupants attacked the village of Sotnytsia Kozachok, which is located almost on the border line, from helicopters. Two private houses and outbuildings were damaged. There were no casualties, said Mr. Syniehubov.

At about 13:20, the occupants hit Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers. As a result of hitting 3 two-story buildings, 5 civilians were wounded, one 55-year-old woman was killed. More than 10 private houses, a garage cooperative, and civilian buildings were damaged - said the head of the RMA.

At 14:50, S-300 missiles were fired at the outskirts of Tsyrkuny.

In addition, at 15:41 in the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district , a house was burning as a result of shelling.

Also at 16:50 in Zahryzove village, Izium district, a house was burning because of a Russian attack.

At 17:54, a civilian utility company was hit in Kupyansk. Plastic pipes and six units of automotive tractor equipment were on fire. The explosion damaged 10 buildings.

At 16:05 - shelling of S-300 in Prykolotne, Kupyansk district.

The lyceum building and at least 7 private houses were damaged.

Around 20:00, two women of 26 and 29 years old were wounded as a result of shelling of Senkove village in Kupyansk district.

At 00:15 the enemy shelled the town of Bohodukhiv. Bohodukhiv, non-residential outbuildings, administrative buildings, and three cars were destroyed.

After 2:00, the occupants struck Petropavlivka village with multiple rocket launchers. There were no casualties.

