The enemy attacked Kharkiv region more than 50 times with bombs, rockets and artillery: one killed and seven wounded

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101085 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111395 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154025 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157687 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253991 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174905 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166018 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148434 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227845 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42928 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25265 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30315 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36340 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33664 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253996 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227847 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213686 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239335 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225953 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101085 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71300 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77892 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113603 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114467 views
The enemy attacked Kharkiv region more than 50 times with bombs, rockets and artillery: one killed and seven wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33189 views

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military attacked Kharkiv region more than 50 times, using air bombs, rockets and artillery, killing one person and wounding seven others.

Russian troops fired more than 50 times at the border areas of Kharkiv region yesterday using various types of weapons. One person was killed and 5 others were wounded as a result of a hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Kupyansk. Also, two people were injured as a result of enemy shelling of Senkove village. This was reported on Sunday by the head of the JFO Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN

The enemy intensively used anti-aircraft guns, S-300 missiles, and artillery. Only civilian infrastructure was destroyed. During the day, the enemy launched more than 50 attacks on the border areas using various types of weapons

- wrote Sinegubov on social media.

According to him, at 12:30 a.m., six self-propelled artillery systems shelled Chorne village in Kupiansk district. After that, artillery was used for a long time. A lyceum building and more than 20 private houses were destroyed.

Also at 13.00, the occupants attacked the village of Sotnytsia Kozachok, which is located almost on the border line, from helicopters. Two private houses and outbuildings were damaged. There were no casualties, said Mr. Syniehubov. 

At about 13:20, the occupants hit Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers. As a result of hitting 3 two-story buildings, 5 civilians were wounded, one 55-year-old woman was killed.  More than 10 private houses, a garage cooperative, and civilian buildings were damaged

- said the head of the RMA.

At 14:50, S-300 missiles were fired at the outskirts of Tsyrkuny. 

In addition, at 15:41 in the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district , a house was burning as a result of shelling. 

Also at 16:50 in Zahryzove village, Izium district, a house was burning because of a Russian attack.

At 17:54, a civilian utility company was hit in Kupyansk. Plastic pipes and six units of automotive tractor equipment were on fire. The explosion  damaged 10 buildings. 

At 16:05 - shelling of S-300 in Prykolotne, Kupyansk district. 

The lyceum building and at least 7 private houses were damaged.

Around 20:00, two women of 26 and 29 years old were wounded as a result of shelling of Senkove village in Kupyansk district. 

At 00:15 the enemy shelled the town of Bohodukhiv. Bohodukhiv, non-residential outbuildings, administrative buildings, and three cars were destroyed. 

After 2:00, the occupants struck Petropavlivka village with multiple rocket launchers. There were no casualties.

Russians fired more than 130 shells in Kherson region, one killed and 8 wounded18.02.24, 09:16 • 30243 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

