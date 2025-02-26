Romanian Senate approves law on shooting down drones that violate the border

The Romanian parliament has passed a “law on drones” that provides for the neutralization or destruction of drones that illegally enter the country's airspace. This was reported by Romania Journal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that 81 deputies of the upper house of the Romanian parliament voted in favor of the law, while 12 more opposed it and two abstained.

The document initiated by the government stipulates that drones that illegally cross the border and fly without permission can be neutralized or even destroyed.

Now it remains to be seen who will have the right to make the relevant decision, the publication notes.

Usually, in such situations, we are talking about commanders who are carrying out a mission in the area. They should have the right to open fire on drones that enter Romanian airspace without authorization, - explained General Virgil Belecanu, former commander of the multinational Seebrig Brigade.

In his opinion, Romania should have a “very short decision-making chain” for opening fire on drones.

Hopefully, thanks to the orders that will be given on the basis of the law, the action will be carried out in a very short time, because you don't have much time to complete the mission, General Belekanu added.

Recall

On January 30, the Romanian Air Force scrambled two F-16 fighter jets because of Russian drones approaching the border during the attack on Ukraine. The Romanian Defense Ministry condemned the Russian attacks and issued a warning to the population in Tulcea County.