Romanian Orthodox Church wants to create its own canonical structure in Ukraine: OCU responds

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19067 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 63594 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46750 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 220172 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196536 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178551 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222773 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249630 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155463 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371712 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19206 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 63594 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 220172 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178090 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196536 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12667 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21472 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21960 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41282 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48995 views
Romanian Orthodox Church wants to create its own canonical structure in Ukraine: OCU responds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25887 views

The Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine stated that only it has canonical jurisdiction in Ukraine, rejecting the decision of the Romanian Orthodox Church to create its own structure in Ukraine.

Romanian Orthodox Church wants to create its own canonical structure in Ukraine: OCU responds

Recently the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church decided to establish its own structure in Ukraine. At the same time, the Holy Synod of the OCU stated that only the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has canonical jurisdiction in Ukraine. This is stated in a statement following the meeting of the Holy Synod, UNN reports.

Details

Taking into account the decision of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church of February 29, 2024, concerning Ukraine, after discussion, it was unanimously decided to send letters from the Holy Synod of the OCU to His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and His Beatitude Romanian Patriarch Daniel outlining the position of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine

- reads the statement of the Synod of the OCU. 

It is noted that one of the fundamental principles of the canonical order and structure of the Orthodox Church is that each local Orthodox Church has exclusive jurisdiction within its canonical territory.

Also, the Great Council of Constantinople of 1872 established that the basis for the formation of the canonical structures of the Church cannot be based solely on the tribal, phyletic principle, which does not unite Orthodox believers but divides the one Body of the Church and creates schism.

Among other things, the letters emphasize that in accordance with the canonical order and the definition of the Tomos of autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, only the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has canonical jurisdiction over the entire internationally recognized territory of Ukraine, including that recognized and friendly by the Romanian state, and no other

- the Holy Synod of the OCU emphasized.

Addendum

The OCU said that the church cares about all its believers regardless of their ethnicity. In particular, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in 2019  decided to "establish the Orthodox Romanian Vicariate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Orthodox Church of Ukraine) for religious organizations (religious communities and monasteries) in Ukraine with a predominant number of ethnic Romanians.

The Holy Synod expresses the hope that all issues that require regulation will be resolved by the Romanian and Ukrainian Local Churches in the spirit of brotherly love, canonical order and the definitions of the Tomos of autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine

- the OCU summarized.

Context

Last month, on February 29, the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church, at its meeting chaired by Patriarch Daniel, decided to establish its own structure in Ukraine.

In particular, the Holy Synod decidedto "bless, encourage and support the initiatives of the Romanian Orthodox communities in Ukraine to restore communion with the Mother Church, the Romanian Patriarchate" and to jurisdictionalize them in a "religious structure called the Romanian Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Recall

The Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine calls on the Verkhovna Rada to adopt as soon as possible draft law No. 8371, which prohibits the subordination of any Ukrainian religious organizations to Russian religious and state centers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Romania
Ukraine
