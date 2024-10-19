Romanian fighter jets were raised due to the detection of an air target at night
In Romania, F-18 and F-16 aircraft were scrambled due to the detection of an airborne target that crossed the border. The object penetrated 19 kilometers into the country, but no visual contact was made with it.
Two F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air Force and two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force were lifted in Romania at night against the background of the detection of an air target, the radar signal indicated that the aircraft crossed the Romanian border at about 4 am, the maximum depth of penetration into the country was 19 km, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense reported on Saturday, UNN writes.
Details
"On Saturday, October 19, at around 2:30 a.m., the Romanian army's radar surveillance system detected a small air target in the Black Sea area, approximately 45 km east of the town of Sfantu Gheorghe, Tulcea County," the statement said.
It is stated that "the detected target was moving along the route to the Romanian state border".
"To monitor the situation, two F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air Force from the 57th Mihail Kogelnicianu Air Base and two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force from the 86th Borca Air Base were successively taken into the air," the Romanian Defense Ministry said.
"A radar signal indicated a crossing of the Romanian land border at about 4:00 a.m. in the Gura Portice area, at which time the National Military Command Center (core) notified the General Emergency Situations Inspectorate to take measures to alert the population in the northern part east of Constanta County," the statement said.
"Airborne surveillance radars continuously monitored the target's route, which developed in the direction of the city of Codjalak, Constanta County, with a maximum penetration depth of 19 km. The fighters did not establish visual contact with it at any point along the way," the Romanian Defense Ministry said.
The surveillance system reportedly lost its radar signal south of the town of Kojalak at around 4:30 am.
According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, at about 5:10 a.m., the air alert was terminated and the fighters returned to their deployment points.
"According to the data currently available, there is no indication of a zone of influence on the national territory. The forces of the Ministry of National Defense will be conducting reconnaissance on the territory from this morning. The Ministry of National Defense informed allied structures about this situation in real time, staying in constant contact with them," the Romanian Defense Ministry said.
