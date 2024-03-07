$41.340.03
Romanian Defense Minister: Danger of sea mines off Black Sea is enormous

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22602 views

95 naval mines have been found in the Black Sea since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, posing a huge danger that requires constant readiness for disposal, according to Romania's defense minister.

Romanian Defense Minister: Danger of sea mines off Black Sea is enormous

The danger of sea mines off the Black Sea is enormous. Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, 95 mines have been found in the Black Sea, one of which was discovered today near the resort of Costinesti.

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar told Digi24 about this, UNN reports .

Details

Tylvar told the publication that the danger of sea mines near the Black Sea is enormous, and we must be prepared to defuse them at any time. According to him, since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, 95 mines have been found in the Black Sea.

The Romanian-Bulgarian-Turkish initiative to create a mine action group in the Black Sea deserves even more praise because, as I said, 95 mines have appeared over time. The likelihood of their reappearance is quite high, so we have created this initiative, which is open and I can join it, and we also have requests for membership from other allies to be able to ensure security in the Black Sea

- said the Minister of Defense.

Earlier it was reported that on Thursday, a sea mine was found in the Black Sea, near the resort of Costinesti.

Recall

Last summer, an explosion occurred on the Romanian coast in the city of Costinesti, one of the famous Romanian resorts on the Black Sea. It was reported that the explosion was probably caused by a sea mine. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Black Sea
Ukraine
