Romania is preparing a law on shooting down drones that violate airspace
Kyiv • UNN
The Romanian Defense Ministry has drafted a bill to destroy drones that illegally violate the country's airspace. The document provides for the possibility of shooting down drones depending on the level of threat and risk to human life and property.
According to the draft law, Romania will be able to destroy drones that illegally violate the country's airspace “based on the level of threat and risk to human life and property.”
Parliament will vote on the bill after it is approved by the government.
Military operations in the Black Sea, the massive increase in the use of UAVs, both military and adapted for military purposes, continue to pose serious risks on the border with Ukraine and near the Romanian border zone
As noted, manned aircraft can only be destroyed if it launches an attack or reacts aggressively to interception.
Unmanned aerial vehicles, most commonly drones, can be destroyed, neutralized, or taken under control depending on the level of threat. Destruction is a last resort, according to the document
According to the proposed draft law, allied systems stationed in Romania can also participate in any actions in accordance with collective defense agreements with NATO and EU members.
Earlier this month, Romania's radar systems detected four separate signals, possibly from drones violating national airspace.
Recall
Romania, which shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine, has repeatedly seen fragments of Russian drones fall on its territory during Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure over the past year.