Rocket attack on Kyiv: 6 residents suffer acute stress, one woman hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
Six residents suffered acute stress and one elderly woman was hospitalized after rocket fragments hit a residential building in Kyiv's Obolon district, causing a fire.
On the evening of Sunday, June 30, in the Obolon district of the capital, fragments of a rocket fell on a residential building and a fire broke out. As of 23:03, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the number of victims had increased to six, UNN reported .
Details
"According to Kyiv medical workers, six people were injured in a house in Obolon district, which was hit by rocket fragments - four women, a girl of 11 years old and a man. One elderly woman was hospitalized. All the others were treated on the spot. All the victims had an acute stress reaction," he wrote.
Context
According to preliminary data from the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian troops probably used cruise missiles. They crossed the Chernihiv region and were heading for Kyiv from the northeast.
Air defense forces and assets destroyed enemy air targets. The type and number of missiles are being clarified.
