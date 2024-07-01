Rocket attack on Kyiv: 6 residents suffer acute stress, one woman hospitalized

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 55485 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 62591 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 85164 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 169477 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 215795 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 133342 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362484 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180291 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148857 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197550 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 55485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50171 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 62591 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 65673 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 85164 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 1396 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 5292 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12278 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33697 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35590 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Rocket attack on Kyiv: 6 residents suffer acute stress, one woman hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44527 views

Six residents suffered acute stress and one elderly woman was hospitalized after rocket fragments hit a residential building in Kyiv's Obolon district, causing a fire.

Rocket attack on Kyiv: 6 residents suffer acute stress, one woman hospitalized

On the evening of Sunday, June 30, in the Obolon district of the capital, fragments of a rocket fell on a residential building and a fire broke out.  As of 23:03, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the number of victims had increased to six, UNN reported .

Details

"According to Kyiv medical workers, six people were injured in a house in Obolon district, which was hit by rocket fragments - four women, a girl of 11 years old and a man. One elderly woman was hospitalized. All the others were treated on the spot. All the victims had an acute stress reaction," he wrote.

Context

According to preliminary data from the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian troops probably used cruise missiles. They crossed the Chernihiv region and were heading for Kyiv from the northeast.

Air defense forces and assets destroyed enemy air targets. The type and number of missiles are being clarified.

Klitschko: Two women suffer acute stress reaction after hostile attack on Kyiv30.06.24, 20:34 • 50527 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarKyivHealth
Ukrainian Air Force
Vitali Klitschko
Chernihiv
Kyiv
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40