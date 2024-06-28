Road lighting will be temporarily suspended in Volyn since July

In order to save electricity , the lighting of national roads will be suspended in Volyn Oblast starting July 1. In the dark, the lights will be turned on only at international automobile checkpoints and at more than a hundred pedestrian crossings. This was reported on Friday, June 28, by the Service for Infrastructure Restoration and Development in Volyn Oblast, UNN reports.

Due to the need to limit electricity consumption as a result of Russia's constant attacks on energy facilities, we will shut down outdoor lighting lines located along national roads within the Volyn region from July 1, 2024 - the statement said.

It is noted that only international automobile checkpoints and more than a hundred pedestrian crossings will be illuminated in the dark. On roads with two lanes in one direction, lights will be turned on after dusk until 24.00.

The Service also assured that they will look for opportunities to illuminate other "zebras" in settlements by connecting power to individual power poles.

Drivers and pedestrians were urged to be cautious and responsible on the roads, especially within settlements and near pedestrian crossings.

