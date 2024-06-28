$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 55122 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 62159 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 84791 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 169256 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 215598 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 133236 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362412 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180275 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148851 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197548 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Road lighting will be temporarily suspended in Volyn since July

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17912 views

Due to the need to limit electricity consumption due to Russian attacks on energy facilities, outdoor lighting along national highways in Volyn Oblast will be suspended from July 1, with the exception of international checkpoints and more than a hundred pedestrian crossings.

Road lighting will be temporarily suspended in Volyn since July

In order to save electricity  , the lighting of national roads will be suspended in Volyn Oblast starting July 1. In the dark, the lights will be turned on only at international automobile checkpoints and at more than a hundred pedestrian crossings. This was reported on Friday, June 28, by the Service for Infrastructure Restoration and Development in Volyn Oblast, UNN reports.

Due to the need to limit electricity consumption as a result of Russia's constant attacks on energy facilities, we will shut down outdoor lighting lines located along national roads within the Volyn region from July 1, 2024

- the statement said.

It is noted that only international automobile checkpoints and more than a hundred pedestrian crossings will be illuminated in the dark. On roads with two lanes in one direction, lights will be turned on after dusk until 24.00.

The Service also assured that they will look for opportunities to illuminate other "zebras" in settlements by connecting power to individual power poles.

Drivers and pedestrians were urged to be cautious and responsible on the roads, especially within settlements and near pedestrian crossings.

The Ministry of Energy on the situation in the power grid: every day we get new damages28.06.24, 09:43 • 24467 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomy
