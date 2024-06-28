$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 70290 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 78750 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99364 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 177747 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 223345 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137587 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365316 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180917 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149193 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197684 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy on the situation in the power grid: every day we get new damages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24467 views

The situation with energy supply in Ukraine remains difficult due to constant shelling, which causes new damage to lines and cables almost every day.

The Ministry of Energy on the situation in the power grid: every day we get new damages

The situation with energy supply in the frontline regions of Ukraine remains difficult due to constant shelling, which leads to technological disruptions and damage to lines and cables.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation is most difficult in the frontline areas, because in addition to the outage schedules, there are often technological disruptions due to shelling. Unfortunately, almost every day we receive new damage to lines and cables, which affects the state of the power system in these regions

- Hrynchuk says. 

According to her, the Ministry of Energy is actively working to strengthen air defense to protect energy facilities.

We have now accumulated all the resources we can, including our internal resources and assistance from our partners. We are constantly working to ensure that our energy companies have enough equipment to restore and carry out repairs. Today, we have additional contributions to the energy support fund and are constantly purchasing additional equipment. On a bilateral basis, our partner colleagues help us directly by purchasing their existing equipment

- Hrynchuk says. 

In Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day on June 28, as instructed by Ukrenergo. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWarEconomy
