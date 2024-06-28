The Ministry of Energy on the situation in the power grid: every day we get new damages

The situation with energy supply in the frontline regions of Ukraine remains difficult due to constant shelling, which leads to technological disruptions and damage to lines and cables.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation is most difficult in the frontline areas, because in addition to the outage schedules, there are often technological disruptions due to shelling. Unfortunately, almost every day we receive new damage to lines and cables, which affects the state of the power system in these regions - Hrynchuk says.

According to her, the Ministry of Energy is actively working to strengthen air defense to protect energy facilities.

We have now accumulated all the resources we can, including our internal resources and assistance from our partners. We are constantly working to ensure that our energy companies have enough equipment to restore and carry out repairs. Today, we have additional contributions to the energy support fund and are constantly purchasing additional equipment. On a bilateral basis, our partner colleagues help us directly by purchasing their existing equipment - Hrynchuk says.

Recall

In Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day on June 28, as instructed by Ukrenergo.