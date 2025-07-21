Road accident in Lviv region: BMW driver drove into oncoming lane, many injured

Seven people were injured in a road accident that occurred on July 20, around 12:00 PM, on the "Western Bypass of Lviv" highway in the village of Rudno, Lviv district. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Lviv Oblast Police.

Details

According to law enforcement, the driver of a BMW car, a 21-year-old Lviv resident, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Renault Trafic car, driven by a 41-year-old Lviv resident.

As a result of the accident, both drivers and five passengers of the Renault Trafic sustained bodily injuries and were hospitalized. Among the injured: four residents of Stryi district aged 17-77, as well as a 20-year-old resident of Lviv district. - the report states.

It is noted that investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

Recall

On July 20, a fatal accident occurred in Rivne region: a Volkswagen driver, exiting a secondary road, collided with an Audi. The driver and two passengers of the Volkswagen died, and the Audi driver was hospitalized.

