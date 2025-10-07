$41.340.11
Preventing suicide among children and adolescents: juvenile prosecutors held meetings with 116,000 students in schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

In September, juvenile prosecutors conducted almost 3,500 preventive measures in schools. This occurred against the backdrop of a 17% increase in the number of suicides among minors in 2025.

Juvenile prosecutors conducted almost 3,500 preventive measures in schools during September to prevent suicidal behavior among children and adolescents, against the backdrop of an alarming trend of increasing suicides and suicide attempts among minors. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

According to UNICEF, nearly 46,000 children aged 10 to 19 die by suicide worldwide each year. That's one child every 11 minutes. In 2025, the number of suicides and suicide attempts among minors increased by 17%. The most vulnerable age group is adolescents aged 14–16.

- the prosecutor's office informs.

Given the alarming trends, at the initiative of the Prosecutor General, the Department for the Protection of Children's Interests and Combating Domestic Violence

of the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the public organization "Volunteer" and with the support of UNICEF, prepared interactive materials for preventive sessions with adolescents.

In addition, by order of the Prosecutor General, juvenile prosecutors conducted almost 3,500 preventive measures in more than 2,000 educational institutions during September 2025. More than 116,000 students in grades 6–11 participated in them.

- the message says.

It is emphasized that the protection of children's rights and interests is one of the key priorities of the prosecutor's office. Effective prevention is possible only with shared responsibility – on the part of parents, educators, law enforcement agencies, and society.

Only by combining our efforts can we create a safe environment for children, where every child feels heard and protected.

- states the Prosecutor General's Office.

Addition

In Rivne, law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the death of a 16-year-old girl who jumped out of a window.

Anna Murashko

