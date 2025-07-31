$41.770.02
Right to education for military personnel during service: Rada adopted the draft law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law guaranteeing military personnel aged 18-25 the right to education without interruption from service. The document provides for the preservation of a place at a higher education institution, scholarships, and leave for the duration of the session.

Right to education for military personnel during service: Rada adopted the draft law

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law that guarantees the right to education for servicemen aged 18-25. The document provides for the possibility of studying without interruption from service, retaining a place at a university and a scholarship, as well as leave for the duration of the session.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the online broadcast of the parliament meeting.

Details

The draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding Education of Servicemen Aged 18 to 25 Who Are Undergoing Military Service Under Contract or Conscription During Mobilization, for a Special Period" was supported in the second reading and in general by 292 people's deputies.

According to the draft law, Ukrainians aged 18 to 25 who are undergoing basic military service, military service by conscription during mobilization, for a special period, or accepted for military service under contract are guaranteed to retain their place of study, as well as the payment of a scholarship after resuming their studies.

Also, such men will be able to take additional leave for the duration of the session.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in general the draft law on amendments to the Budget-2025, which includes only an increase in defense sector expenditures. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsEducation
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine