Riga Mayor Vilnis Kirsis and his deputy arrive in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The mayor of Riga and his deputy arrived in Kyiv on February 6.
On the morning of February 6, Riga Mayor Vilnis Kirsis and his deputy Linda Ozola arrived in Ukraine. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.
Mayor of Riga Vilnis Kirsis and his deputy, my former colleague in PACE Linda Ozola, have also arrived in Kyiv. Welcome!
