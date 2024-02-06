Riga Mayor Vilnis Kirsis and his deputy arrive in Ukraine

On the morning of February 6, Riga Mayor Vilnis Kirsis and his deputy Linda Ozola arrived in Ukraine. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

Mayor of Riga Vilnis Kirsis and his deputy, my former colleague in PACE Linda Ozola, have also arrived in Kyiv. Welcome! ," Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell arrives in Kyiv