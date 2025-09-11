RIEL opened sales of the third phase of the business-class residential complex Maxima Residence in the capital

The planned commissioning date for the third phase is March 2028.

This project is for those who strive for more for their family and do not compromise on comfort.

The residential complex is being built in the very heart of Pechersk at the address: Kyiv, Yevhena Konovaltsia St., 30.

Maxima Residence is a joint project of RIEL and the Turkish developer Bosphorus Development. The complex combines modern architecture with well-thought-out internal and external infrastructure. Everything here is created for living "to the maximum."

A modern lobby with a large guest waiting area, a multi-purpose lounge area with a terrace, a space for children's development and recreation, a community of like-minded people and "their own" — all this is part of Maxima Residence. Available are scenic 2- and 3-room apartments with panoramic views towards Yevhena Konovaltsia Street and NSC "Olimpiyskyi," as well as cozy 1- and 2-room apartments with windows facing the inner courtyard.

RIEL has ensured that at Maxima Residence, your expectations match reality — from the architecture to every detail inside the complex.

By purchasing real estate at the construction stage, you get offers at the best prices and have a wider choice of housing.

View all layouts

We invite you to learn more about the investment conditions in Maxima Residence residential complex at the RIEL sales department. Contacts — via the link.