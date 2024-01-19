Reznikov returns to practice law

Former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov is once again eligible to practice law. UNN reports with reference to the National Bar Association of Ukraine.

"The right to practice law for the former Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has been renewed in accordance with paragraph 1 of part 4 of Article 31 of the Law "On the Bar and Practice of Law" since January 16 on the basis of his application. The relevant changes have been made to the personal card of the lawyer in the Unified Register of Lawyers of Ukraine," the statement said.

Recall

Reznikov suspended his right to practice law in March 2020 immediately after his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

IPSO vs. Reznikov: research reveals a covert operation of Russian influence