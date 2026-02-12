$43.030.06
02:09 PM • 2884 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 6738 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 10932 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 14781 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 17994 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 26256 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 72549 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48307 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 58493 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45696 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Restoration of CHP-5 may take up to one day, and CHP-6 up to two days - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

After Russia's night attack, the restoration of CHP-5 will take up to one day, and CHP-6 - approximately two days. Positive temperatures allowed not to drain water from the system, speeding up the process.

Restoration of CHP-5 may take up to one day, and CHP-6 up to two days - Shmyhal

First Deputy Prime Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated that after Russia's night attack, the restoration of CHPP-5 for heat supply would be completed within a day, and CHPP-6 in approximately two days. Shmyhal announced this during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today's Russian ballistic missile attack at night... fragments hit CHPP-5 and CHPP-6 in Kyiv. This led to damage to the gas distribution and gas compressor unit at one of the CHPPs, and at the other, the circulating pumps and water treatment system were destroyed. For CHPP-5, we hope that everything will be restored within a day, for CHPP-6 it may take two days to restore.

- said Shmyhal.

He noted that the positive aspect is that the positive temperature allowed not to drain water from the system.

This will make it possible not to spend two weeks filling the system, connecting houses, and eliminating breakthroughs associated with this. Therefore, the system is filled with water. In a day or two, we will repair the equipment at the stations, and accordingly, heat will be returned.

- added Shmyhal.

Recall

On the night of February 12, Russia deliberately attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. In Kyiv, heat supply was stopped for another 2,600 buildings, in Odesa 300,000 people were without water, and in Dnipro 10,000 subscribers were without heat.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomyKyiv
Energy
Denys Shmyhal