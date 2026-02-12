Restoration of CHP-5 may take up to one day, and CHP-6 up to two days - Shmyhal

First Deputy Prime Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated that after Russia's night attack, the restoration of CHPP-5 for heat supply would be completed within a day, and CHPP-6 in approximately two days. Shmyhal announced this during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today's Russian ballistic missile attack at night... fragments hit CHPP-5 and CHPP-6 in Kyiv. This led to damage to the gas distribution and gas compressor unit at one of the CHPPs, and at the other, the circulating pumps and water treatment system were destroyed. For CHPP-5, we hope that everything will be restored within a day, for CHPP-6 it may take two days to restore. - said Shmyhal.

He noted that the positive aspect is that the positive temperature allowed not to drain water from the system.

This will make it possible not to spend two weeks filling the system, connecting houses, and eliminating breakthroughs associated with this. Therefore, the system is filled with water. In a day or two, we will repair the equipment at the stations, and accordingly, heat will be returned. - added Shmyhal.

Recall

On the night of February 12, Russia deliberately attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. In Kyiv, heat supply was stopped for another 2,600 buildings, in Odesa 300,000 people were without water, and in Dnipro 10,000 subscribers were without heat.