Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messenger

Russians are forcing residents of temporarily occupied territories to install a spy messenger that stores data and transmits it to Russian special services. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

"In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, starting from September 1, the Russian messenger Max from VK company – under the control of the Kremlin and the FSB – becomes mandatory," reads the material.

It is noted that Max stores owners' data and transmits it to Russian special services without a court order. Correspondence in it is stored for more than a year, and identification is mandatory.

At the same time, the application gains access to the microphone, camera, contacts, and location.

"The code is closed, hidden backdoors are possible; integration with "Gosuslugi" and other state systems," added the Resistance.

