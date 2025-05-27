$41.510.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

On May 27, a temporary decrease in water pressure is possible in the Solomyanskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv due to training of city services. Water trucks will be located at the indicated addresses.

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

In Kyiv, on Tuesday, May 27, city services will conduct training to ensure a stable water supply in the event of a power outage due to shelling. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the training, a temporary decrease in pressure in the water supply systems of the Solomyansky and Golosiivsky districts is possible. 

On May 27, from 10:00 to 15:00, a temporary decrease in pressure in the water supply systems of the Solomyansky and Golosiivsky districts is possible. These are regular scheduled exercises that the city systematically conducts at critical infrastructure facilities under martial law

- the message says.

The city administration also announced that water trucks with drinking water will be located at the following addresses:

  • intersection of Academician Strazhesko Street and Heroes of Sevastopol Street;
    • intersection of Mykola Shepelyev Street and Novopolova Street;
      • Sim'ї Idzikovskikh Street, 35;
        • Povitroflotskyi Avenue, 84;
          • intersection of Yulia Zdanovska Street and Kolomyiskyi Lane.

            Kyivvodokanal asks for understanding of the temporary inconveniences, which are part of the latest training and preparation of city services.

            Alona Utkina

            Alona Utkina

            SocietyKyiv
            Kyiv City State Administration
            Kyiv
