Residents of the village of Barnham in Suffolk will hold a referendum to decide whether to symbolically secede from the United Kingdom. The reason is the government's decision to consider the former RAF Barnham military base as a site for accommodating up to 931 asylum seekers. The BBC reports, writes UNN.

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The plans have caused dissatisfaction among local residents and representatives of far-right organizations. Since the summer, several protests against the accommodation of migrants have taken place in the area.

Initially, the UK's Home Office planned to accommodate 1,250 people at the base, but the number was later reduced to just under 1,000. Under the plan, adult men aged 18 to 65 could live there.

Local residents fear that the arrival of an asylum seeker center will affect security and the atmosphere in the village, which is home to approximately 600 people. They also criticize the government for intending to spend £3.4 million on developing the project before a final decision is made.

Barnham Parish Council Chairman John Bower called the military base unsuitable for such use. According to him, the fight against the government's plans has become exhausting and time-consuming.

At the same time, the referendum will be purely symbolic. The United Kingdom has no legal mechanism that would allow an individual village to declare independence from the state.

A similar case occurred in September in the village of Piddington near Bicester. There, residents also held a symbolic referendum because of plans to accommodate asylum seekers at a military facility. Of the 312 votes cast, 285 supported symbolically seceding from the United Kingdom.

The Home Office said it was taking local residents' concerns seriously and had not yet made a final decision. The government explains the plans by the need to close hotels housing asylum seekers and move to alternative accommodation sites, including former military facilities.

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