British cyber forces are conducting operations against four states that London considers a threat to its security. This was reported by General Sir Rob Magowan, commander of the Cyber and Special Operations Command of the British Armed Forces, in an interview with Sky News, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the cyber threat to the country is "significant," and British cyber forces are ready to respond to adversaries’ actions with operations of their own.

Russia, China, Iran and North Korea pose a threat to our way of life and are conducting operations in cyberspace. They must clearly understand that they will have to pay for such actions - Magowan stated.

He also reported that the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Force works not only against state threats, but also against organized crime and cybercriminals. According to the general, their operations target, in particular, those who harm children online.

The National Cyber Force was established in 2020. Its structure includes representatives of the Ministry of Defence, the MI6 intelligence service, the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. Its main activities are classified.

Magowan explained that British specialists have the ability to study adversaries’ computer networks and exert influence directly from within them.

Commenting on relations with Russia, Iran and China, the general noted that the United Kingdom is formally not at war with these countries, but that the situation cannot be described as peaceful.

I would not say that we are at war, but neither are we at peace. We are in a hybrid zone, the so-called gray zone, below the threshold of open conflict. But there should be no doubt: the threat is significant, and we see manifestations of it every day - he emphasized.

According to the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre, 1,831 reports of cyberattacks were registered in the country over the past year. Eighty of them posed a threat of national significance.

Recent incidents include cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration equipment in France and other European countries, as well as a large-scale cyberattack on British automaker Jaguar Land Rover last year.

Magowan stated that British cyber forces are achieving success in offensive operations, but cannot disclose details because their activities are classified.

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