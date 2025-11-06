Residents of American megacities flee floods: leading counties for population outflow named

Residents of some US regions are forced to relocate due to a high risk of flooding. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

The outflow of population most affected large coastal megacities. Miami-Dade County topped the ranking, losing 67,418 residents - a sharp increase compared to an outflow of 50,637 people in the previous year.

Harris County in Texas, where Houston is located, lost 31,165 people. Kings County in New York, which includes Brooklyn, lost 28,158 residents. Orleans Parish in Louisiana, where New Orleans is located and 99% of homes are at high risk of flooding, lost 4,950 residents.

For the first time since 2019, high-risk counties lost internal residents: 30,000 people moved to other parts of the country, and fewer moved there. Of these counties, 132 had a net outflow of population, and 178 had a net inflow, but the number of people leaving exceeded the number of those arriving. - the publication states.

