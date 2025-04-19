Reservoirs in occupied Crimea are less than 50% full

In occupied Crimea, reservoirs are less than 50 percent full of their maximum volume. This was stated by Anatoliy Kopachevsky, director of the scientific and production firm "Water Technologies", on the air of Russian radio, reports UNN with reference to "Crimea Realities".

Details

According to the report, the water level in Crimean reservoirs is currently half as low compared to the same period in 2024.

... rainfall in April did occur, and it allowed some reservoirs to be filled, especially Simferopol, Ayanske and Bilohirske. However, the inflows lasted only about 6–10 days and have already started to decline. If we compare the volumes, they correspond only to the minimum values for this time of year – said Kopachevsky.

According to his data, among the largest reservoirs in Crimea, Ayanske (93%) and Zagorske (75%) remain the most filled, while Partizanske, Stantsiine and Taigan are below 35 percent.

Water inflow to two reservoirs in Crimea stopped due to drying up of rivers