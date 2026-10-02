Reserve+ will suspend the processing of deferments for several days — the reason has been announced

In the Reserve+ app, starting October 2 at 14:30, processing certain types of deferments will temporarily become unavailable. Scheduled technical maintenance on the systems of the Ministry of Social Policy will last several days. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Because of this, for several days it will not be possible to process a deferment in Reserve+ related to disability—one’s own, that of children, or that of parents —the statement says.

Logging in to the app again will not restore access to these services during the technical maintenance.

If information about a disability or an already processed deferment is displayed in the electronic military registration document, it will remain available during the technical maintenance.

Users are urged not to log out of their accounts to authenticate again.

The relevant services in Reserve+ are expected to be restored on October 4 after 16:00. The completion of the technical maintenance and restoration of the service will be announced separately.

Teachers at schools can now arrange a deferment in "Reserve+"