Reserve+ will suspend the processing of deferments for several days — the reason has been announced

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
08:33 AM • 5124 views
Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 5918 views
Regular power outages in Ukraine — will there be a blackout this year?
08:09 AM • 5872 views
Ukraine submitted law on national minorities, Hungary approved it: more achieved than under the Orbán government in 10 years
06:52 AM • 12803 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
06:37 AM • 12922 views
Trump administration is redirecting aid under the Ukraine law to Latin America - WP
05:55 AM • 12774 views
Kyiv continues to be attacked by Russians: there is one dead and injured people, traffic on the bridges has been restrictedPhoto
October 2, 03:07 AM • 21662 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again
October 1, 10:52 PM • 25491 views
Ukraine has prepared a list of more than 20 Russian oligarchs for EU sanctions — Sybiha
October 1, 08:32 PM • 24467 views
Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones: an administrative building and a store were damaged
October 1, 07:02 PM • 28305 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again; there has been a hit.Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2.3m/s
50%
765mm
Popular news
My conscience is absolutely clear: Portugal coach Jesus comments on Ronaldo's walkoutOctober 1, 11:54 PM • 9002 views
Bulgaria’s prime minister rejected accusations of a pro-Russian stanceOctober 2, 12:25 AM • 13847 views
The US is sending up to 10,000 additional troops and a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East — WSJOctober 2, 12:56 AM • 13669 views
Russia supports the AfD in order to weaken aid to Ukraine — MerzOctober 2, 01:55 AM • 12539 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligence07:15 AM • 11499 views
Publications
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhoto08:07 AM • 8686 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligence07:15 AM • 11570 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 49177 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 52512 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 10:30 AM • 56587 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Sam Altman
Johnny Depp
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideo08:29 AM • 2946 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhoto08:07 AM • 8686 views
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhotoOctober 1, 04:41 PM • 29229 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millionsOctober 1, 03:10 PM • 34835 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"October 1, 02:45 PM • 34781 views
Actual
Heating
Film
SpaceX Dragon
SpaceX Starship
The New York Times

Reserve+ will suspend the processing of deferments for several days — the reason has been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

Starting October 2, Reserve+ will temporarily not process deferments due to disability. The service is expected to be restored on October 4 after 16:00.

Reserve+ will suspend the processing of deferments for several days — the reason has been announced

In the Reserve+ app, starting October 2 at 14:30, processing certain types of deferments will temporarily become unavailable. Scheduled technical maintenance on the systems of the Ministry of Social Policy will last several days. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Because of this, for several days it will not be possible to process a deferment in Reserve+ related to disability—one’s own, that of children, or that of parents

—the statement says.

Logging in to the app again will not restore access to these services during the technical maintenance.

If information about a disability or an already processed deferment is displayed in the electronic military registration document, it will remain available during the technical maintenance.

Users are urged not to log out of their accounts to authenticate again.

The relevant services in Reserve+ are expected to be restored on October 4 after 16:00. The completion of the technical maintenance and restoration of the service will be announced separately.

Teachers at schools can now arrange a deferment in "Reserve+"10.09.26, 14:00 • 16867 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyTechnologies
Mobilization
Martial law
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine