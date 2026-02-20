Researchers announce "universal" vaccine for all types of coughs, colds, and flu

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
02:46 PM • 1666 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 5176 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 9184 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 11592 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 23546 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 11644 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 18960 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 49476 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82081 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 51362 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.8m/s
64%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 30768 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 33133 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 17957 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 27678 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 14440 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 6148 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 14443 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 23559 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 54139 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 89270 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 3224 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 27680 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 33138 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 30773 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 26946 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Diplomat

Researchers announce "universal" vaccine for all types of coughs, colds, and flu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Researchers at Stanford University have developed a universal vaccine in the form of a nasal spray. It protects against all viruses, bacteria, and allergens, and has successfully passed trials on animals.

Researchers announce "universal" vaccine for all types of coughs, colds, and flu

American researchers say that a single nasal spray vaccine can protect against all types of coughs, colds, and flu, as well as bacterial lung infections, and even alleviate allergic reactions, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

A Stanford University team tested their "universal vaccine" on animals and still needs to conduct human clinical trials.

Their approach marks a "radical departure" from how vaccines have been developed for over 200 years, they say.

Experts in the field said the research was "really exciting," despite being at an early stage, and could be an "important step forward."

Modern vaccines train the body to fight a single infection. A measles vaccine only protects against measles, and a chickenpox vaccine only protects against chickenpox. This is how immunization has worked since Edward Jenner pioneered vaccine development in the late 18th century.

The approach, described in the journal Science, does not train the immune system. Instead, it mimics how immune cells communicate with each other, the publication writes.

The vaccine is administered as a nasal spray and causes white blood cells in the lungs—called macrophages—to be in a state of "amber alert" and ready for action, no matter what infection tries to enter the body, the publication writes.

The effect lasted about three months in animal experiments.

Researchers showed that this heightened state of readiness resulted in a 100-1000-fold reduction in the number of viruses entering the body through the lungs.

And for those that did manage to slip through, the rest of the immune system was "tuned up, ready to fend them off at a furious pace," said Professor Bali Pulendran, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford.

The team showed that the vaccine also protected against two types of bacteria – Staphylococcus aureus and Acinetobacter baumannii.

Pulendran told the BBC: "This vaccine, which we call a universal vaccine, elicits a much broader response that protects not only against the flu virus, not only against the Covid virus, not only against the cold virus, but against virtually all viruses and as many different bacteria as we have tested, and even against allergens."

"The principle by which this vaccine works is radically different from the principle by which all vaccines have worked so far," she noted.

The way it directs the immune system to fight infection also appears to reduce the response to dust mite allergens, which are a trigger for allergic asthma, the publication notes.

"This is a really exciting study," said Professor Daniela Ferreira, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Oxford, who was not involved in the research.

She said it could "change how we protect people from common coughs, colds, and other respiratory infections" if the results are confirmed in human studies.

However, many questions still remain to be answered, the publication writes.

The vaccine was administered as a nasal spray in experiments, but it may need to be inhaled through a nebulizer to reach the depths of human lungs.

It is unknown whether the same effect can be achieved in humans, or how long the immune system will remain in a state of "amber alert." There are differences in the immune systems of mice and humans, in particular, our immunity is formed by decades of infections.

Therefore, researchers are planning trials where one person is vaccinated and then intentionally infected to see how their body copes, the publication writes.

There may also be consequences of re-tuning the immune system beyond its normal state, which raises questions about immune disorders, the publication notes.

Jonathan Ball, Professor of Molecular Virology at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, said the work was undoubtedly "interesting" but cautioned: "We need to make sure that keeping the body on 'high alert' doesn't lead to friendly fire, where a hyper-ready immune system accidentally causes unwanted side effects."

The research team in the US does not believe that the immune system should be constantly boosted and believes that such a vaccine should be used to supplement, not replace, existing vaccines.

Neutralizing antibodies after a single injection: scientists develop HIV vaccine candidate with unprecedented results03.02.26, 15:07 • 3117 views

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the WorldTechnologies
Animals