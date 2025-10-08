Significant weather deterioration in the Carpathians: snow and stormy winds - rescuers ask not to go into the mountains

Deteriorating weather conditions are expected in the Carpathian highlands. Rescuers are reporting snow, strong winds, and limited visibility on Mount Pip Ivan and are urging tourists to refrain from hiking in the mountains. This was reported on Facebook by Carpathian mountain rescuers, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Yavirnytsia search and rescue unit of the 4th specialized group of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, as of 08:35 on October 8, 2025, cloudy weather, limited visibility, snow, north-easterly wind up to 20 m/s, and an air temperature of -3°C are observed on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi.

Rescuers warn of deteriorating weather conditions in the mountains and ask citizens to refrain from going into the highlands until the weather improves.

Rains with strong winds: what will the weather be like on October 8