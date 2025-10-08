$41.340.11
48.270.11
06:24 AM
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
Significant weather deterioration in the Carpathians: snow and stormy winds - rescuers ask not to go into the mountains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

In the high-altitude Carpathians, particularly on Mount Pip Ivan, snow, strong winds up to 20 m/s, and limited visibility are expected on October 8. Rescuers urge people to refrain from going into the mountains due to worsening weather conditions.

Significant weather deterioration in the Carpathians: snow and stormy winds - rescuers ask not to go into the mountains

Deteriorating weather conditions are expected in the Carpathian highlands. Rescuers are reporting snow, strong winds, and limited visibility on Mount Pip Ivan and are urging tourists to refrain from hiking in the mountains. This was reported on Facebook by Carpathian mountain rescuers, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Yavirnytsia search and rescue unit of the 4th specialized group of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, as of 08:35 on October 8, 2025, cloudy weather, limited visibility, snow, north-easterly wind up to 20 m/s, and an air temperature of -3°C are observed on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi.

Rescuers warn of deteriorating weather conditions in the mountains and ask citizens to refrain from going into the highlands until the weather improves.

Rains with strong winds: what will the weather be like on October 808.10.25, 06:15 • 4076 views

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains