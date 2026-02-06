Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk region

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 22709 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 23593 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 23281 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 35885 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 70259 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 29979 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 28688 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22474 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15295 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14842 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Ukrainian warrior Nazar Daletskyi, who was presumed dead since 2022, returned from captivity: first conversation with relativesVideoFebruary 5, 05:31 PM
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be introducedFebruary 5, 05:42 PM
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM
Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-409:38 PM
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Village
Lviv
Abu Dhabi
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Washington Post
Facebook

Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

9 people, including 6 with limited mobility, were evacuated from Druzhkivka, Donetsk region. Due to daily shelling, rescuers urge residents to leave the city.

Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk region

In the city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, rescuers evacuated 9 people, including 6 with limited mobility who required special attention and escort. This was reported by the State Emergency Service's Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that daily shelling and the threat of repeated attacks make staying in the frontline settlement extremely dangerous.

Rescuers are making every effort to help everyone who cannot independently move to a safer place. We urge residents of frontline communities not to delay evacuation and to seek help, as timely departure can save lives.

- reads the caption to the video.

Recall

On February 4, in the morning, Russians shelled a market in Druzhkivka with cluster munitions. As a result of the Russian shelling with cluster munitions, at least 7 people died, and 15 more people were injured.

Rescuers evacuated residents of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region; one woman had not left her home for three years31.01.26, 03:11

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine