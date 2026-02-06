Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk region

In the city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, rescuers evacuated 9 people, including 6 with limited mobility who required special attention and escort. This was reported by the State Emergency Service's Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that daily shelling and the threat of repeated attacks make staying in the frontline settlement extremely dangerous.

Rescuers are making every effort to help everyone who cannot independently move to a safer place. We urge residents of frontline communities not to delay evacuation and to seek help, as timely departure can save lives. - reads the caption to the video.

Recall

On February 4, in the morning, Russians shelled a market in Druzhkivka with cluster munitions. As a result of the Russian shelling with cluster munitions, at least 7 people died, and 15 more people were injured.

Rescuers evacuated residents of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region; one woman had not left her home for three years