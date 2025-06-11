$41.490.09
Rescuers showed the consequences of the night attack on Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

On the night of June 11, Kharkiv was attacked by 17 drones, causing large-scale fires, destruction of houses and the death of two people. 37 people were injured, including five children.

Rescuers showed the consequences of the night attack on Kharkiv

The State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region showed the consequences of the enemy's strike on Kharkiv on the night of Wednesday, June 11. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The video shows large-scale fires and destroyed houses. The State Emergency Service noted that rescuers, police, medics and communal services are working at the scene.

Rescue operations, evacuation of residents and elimination of consequences are underway

- the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, specified that from 00:31 to 00:40 the enemy struck with 17 "Shahed" type удар drones in two districts of the city - Slobidskyi and Osnovyanskyi.

There are direct hits on multi-storey buildings, private houses, playgrounds, enterprises and public transport. Burning apartments, destroyed roofs, burnt-out cars, broken windows

- wrote Terekhov.

He said that several people were rescued from burning houses. Trolleybuses, the contact network, communal and industrial facilities were damaged.

"All these are ordinary objects of peaceful life. Those that should not become a target in any case," - summarized the mayor of Kharkiv.

Reminder

As a result of the night attack by enemy UAVs on Kharkiv, two people died. According to the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, 17 strikes were recorded in two districts of the city, multi-apartment and private houses were damaged.

As of 2:32, the number of wounded as a result of the strike increased to 37, including 5 children.

Five people are being searched for under the rubble in Kharkiv after the June 7 strike10.06.25, 23:34 • 1486 views

War
Ihor Terekhov
Shahed-136
Kharkiv
