Rescuers showed large-scale fires at oil facilities in Poltava region after Russian attack

On Wednesday night, Russian troops attacked oil and gas facilities in the Myrhorod district of Poltava Oblast. Direct hits caused large-scale fires, but there were no casualties, according to rescuers and the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

As acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut said on Telegram, during the night shelling, infrastructure facilities of the oil and gas industry were damaged, and direct hits and falling debris caused fires. Rescuers are demonstrating the extent of the damage and the process of extinguishing the fire, which spread over a significant area.

Despite the damage to the facilities, people were not affected – there were no casualties. Special services continue to work at the scene, ensuring fire safety and preventing further destruction.

