Rescuers remove a woman's body from the rubble of a house in Yantarne village, Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
In Yantarne village, Pokrovsk district, a woman was killed and another person was wounded by russian shelling. Nine private houses were damaged, and rescuers have completed the liquidation of the attack.
Rescuers have completed work to eliminate the consequences of russian shelling in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. The body of a dead woman was found under the rubble. UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
The State Emergency Service reported that the body of a dead woman was removed from the rubble of a private house in the village of Yantarne, Pokrovsk district. Another person was injured.
The enemy struck the village at night. The shelling damaged 9 private houses. Following the safety rules, the rescue operations started after the situation stabilized. The work to eliminate the consequences of the shelling is now complete.
Recall
The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reportedthat at 23:50 the enemy dropped an air bomb on Yantarne. In addition, two people were killed as a result of the russian attack on Myrnohrad. Seven buildings in the city were damaged, including a 5-story building.
