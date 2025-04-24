Rescuers recovered the body of a 27-year-old girl from under the rubble: in Kyiv, the number of victims has increased to nine

In the capital, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 9, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

... as of 16:20, the number of dead has increased to 9 as a result of the Russian missile strike - the State Emergency Service reported.

Rescuers pulled the body of a 27-year-old girl from under the rubble of a house in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Search and rescue operations and elimination of the consequences of the attack continue.

People may still be under the rubble: the SES reported that the rescue operation in Kyiv is ongoing

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported on the first details of the combined enemy attack at night, April 24. As a result of this Russian attack on Kyiv, 8 people were killed, including two children. More than 70 were injured, including six children.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that Friday, April 25, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital.