Rescuers in Zaporizhzhia come under repeated enemy attack

While extinguishing a fire in a house that broke out after a shelling by the Russian Armed Forces, the State Emergency Service came under repeated enemy fire, and one of the rescuers was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The enemy dropped a munition from a drone on rescuers: one firefighter was injured. It happened yesterday in the village of Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region. The rescuers were extinguishing a fire in a house after a shelling. Then the enemy carried out a second, insidious attack - dropped a munition from a drone. As a result, one rescuer was slightly injured - the agency informs.

Recall

In Odesa region, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of a Russian missile strike. The total area of the fire, which occurred as a result of the attack, amounted to 8000 square meters.