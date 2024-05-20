ukenru
Rescuers in Zaporizhzhia come under repeated enemy attack

Rescuers in Zaporizhzhia come under repeated enemy attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18297 views

While extinguishing a fire caused by Russian shelling in Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region, rescuers repeatedly came under enemy fire, and one firefighter was injured by a drone dropped ammunition on them.

While extinguishing a fire in a house that broke out after a shelling by the Russian Armed Forces, the State Emergency Service came under repeated enemy fire, and one of the rescuers was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The enemy dropped a munition from a drone on rescuers: one firefighter was injured. It happened yesterday in the village of Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region. The rescuers were extinguishing a fire in a house after a shelling. Then the enemy carried out a second, insidious attack - dropped a munition from a drone. As a result, one rescuer was slightly injured

- the agency informs.
Image

Recall

In Odesa region, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of a Russian missile strike. The total area of the fire, which occurred as a result of the attack, amounted to 8000 square meters. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
odesaOdesa

