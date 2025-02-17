In Kostyantynivka, Russian occupants used an FPV drone to attack rescuers who were bringing water to civilians, and wounded, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

The enemy specifically targeted the driver! As a result, two rescuers were wounded and taken to hospital. The wounded are currently assessed as moderately injured - the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the water tanker was damaged.

Despite the cynicism of the enemy, rescuers in Donetsk region do not stop. They continue to work under fire because they know that every drop of water is a chance for life - the SES summarized.

the Russians stormed Donetsk region, Konstantinopol was partially cleared - DeepState.