Rescuers in Kostyantynivka attacked by FPV drone: there are wounded

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38036 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103205 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67451 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115551 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100651 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112867 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116661 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152181 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115151 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65090 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108858 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79225 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44631 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72059 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103205 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115552 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152182 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142940 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175338 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32330 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72059 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133861 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135740 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164065 views
Rescuers in Kostyantynivka attacked by FPV drone: there are wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29398 views

Russian troops attacked SES rescuers with an FPV drone that was delivering water to civilians in Kostyantynivka. Two rescuers sustained moderate injuries and a tanker truck was damaged.

In Kostyantynivka, Russian occupants used an FPV drone to attack rescuers who were bringing water to civilians, and wounded, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

The enemy specifically targeted the driver! As a result, two rescuers were wounded and taken to hospital. The wounded are currently assessed as moderately injured 

- the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the water tanker was damaged.

Despite the cynicism of the enemy, rescuers in Donetsk region do not stop. They continue to work under fire because they know that every drop of water is a chance for life 

- the SES summarized.

the Russians stormed Donetsk region, Konstantinopol was partially cleared - DeepState.16.02.25, 02:24 • 32257 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising