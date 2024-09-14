Rescuers eliminate consequences of rocket attack in Okhtyrka

Rescuers have eliminated the consequences of a missile strike in Sumy region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A missile strike on the town of Okhtyrka by the enemy military damaged a multi-storey building, outbuildings, cars and buildings of a local enterprise.

Rescuers arrived at the scene, inspected the affected area and provided assistance to local residents. As part of the restoration work, 97 new windows were temporarily installed, and the emergency work was completed.

