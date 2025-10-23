Rescuer killed in Kharkiv region due to repeated Russian strike, five wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kupiansk region, on the night of October 23, Yuriy Chistikov, a 1975-born commander of a State Emergency Service unit, was killed. Russian terrorists repeatedly shelled the site of a fire caused by a drone, wounding five rescuers.
In the Kharkiv region, a rescuer was killed and five of his colleagues were wounded as a result of a repeated strike by Russian troops, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
"At night, on October 23, during the performance of a combat mission in the Kupyansk region, a true Hero died - the squad commander of the 43rd State Fire and Rescue Unit of the 4th State Fire and Rescue Detachment of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, chief master sergeant of the civil protection service Yuriy Petrovych Chistikov, born in 1975," the State Emergency Service reported.
The rescuer, as reported, is survived by a daughter.
"While extinguishing a fire caused by an enemy drone strike in the village of Zelenyi Hai, Velykoburlutska community, Kupyansk district, Russian terrorists repeatedly shelled the location where rescuers were working. The enemy strike claimed the life of a rescuer, and five of his colleagues were injured," the State Emergency Service indicated.
Number of victims of Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia increased: updated data22.10.25, 15:55 • 1978 views